Cases of influenza and other respiratory viruses sank dramatically during the pandemic, with potential implications for both people and pathogens.

The Pandemic Crushed the Flu—What Happens When It Returns?

The Pandemic Crushed the Flu—What Happens When It Returns?

The Pandemic Crushed the Flu—What Happens When It Returns?

Cases of influenza and other respiratory viruses sank dramatically during the pandemic, with potential implications for both people and pathogens.

Cases of influenza and other respiratory viruses sank dramatically during the pandemic, with potential implications for both people and pathogens.