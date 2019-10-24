food and drug administration

Subscribe
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy
No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.
No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.
FDA Authorizes Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jul 14, 2022
| 3 min read
Agency members express hope that the availability of a traditional, protein-based vaccine might convince holdouts to get vaccinated.
FDA Green Lights COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 5
Andy Carstens
| Jun 17, 2022
| 2 min read
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots could be given to the youngest kids as early as June 21.
Robert Califf Confirmed to Lead FDA
Shawna Williams
| Feb 15, 2022
| 1 min read
A narrow Senate vote ends a 13-month period during which the agency has lacked a permanent commissioner.
FDA Authorizes Pfizer’s Paxlovid, First Oral Therapy for COVID-19
Jef Akst
| Dec 23, 2021
| 2 min read
Given within three days of symptom onset, the pill combination was nearly 90 percent effective at preventing high-risk patients from developing severe illness in a clinical study.
What We Learned About COVID-19 in 2021
Shawna Williams
| Dec 16, 2021
| 3 min read
As Omicron induces a sense of deja vu at the close of the year, we look back at a few key ways in which our understanding has moved forward.
Biden Picks Robert Califf to Head the FDA for a Second Time
Chloe Tenn
| Nov 12, 2021
| 2 min read
The cardiologist was briefly the FDA Commissioner in the Obama Administration, and now has a second chance to act on plans he tried to implement during his first tenure.
CDC Green Lights Pfizer’s Vaccine for Younger Kids
Shawna Williams
| Nov 3, 2021
| 2 min read
With the final hurdle cleared, the COVID-19 vaccine could be administered to US children ages 5 through 11 as early as today.
Updated Mar 8
To Booster or Not: Scientists and Regulators Debate
Jef Akst
| Sep 16, 2021
| 7 min read
President Biden’s planned rollout of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses is set to begin next week, but questions remain about who should get them.
Biogen Defends Newly Approved Alzheimer’s Drug
Jef Akst
| Jul 27, 2021
| 3 min read
The US Food and Drug Administration has called for a federal investigation of its own regulatory review process after widespread criticism of its decision on Aduhelm.
Identifying a Killer, 1895
Catherine Offord
| Jul 1, 2021
| 4 min read
A contaminated ham put bacteriologist Émile Pierre-Marie van Ermengem on the path to discovering the microbe that produces botulinum toxin.
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Is Poised for a Makeover
Shawna Williams
| Jun 1, 2021
| 9 min read
With multiple microbiota therapeutics in the pipeline for recurrent
Clostridium difficile
infection, clinicians foresee a shift in treatment options for the condition.
Pandemic Accelerates Trend Toward Remote Clinical Trials
Jef Akst
| May 1, 2021
| 8 min read
Now more than ever before, recruiting patients for a research study doesn’t have to mean getting them to leave their homes.
FDA Clears Genetic Modification in Pigs for Biomedicine and Food
Catherine Offord
| Dec 15, 2020
| 2 min read
The decision, which concerns the removal of a sugar molecule on the surface of cells in a line of domestic pigs, marks the first time an approval has been granted for both purposes simultaneously.
Concerns over Efficacy and Cost of Muscle Wasting Treatments
Ruth Williams
| Nov 11, 2020
| 5 min read
Two new medications for treating a rare and deadly neuromuscular disease have high prices and questionable efficacies, say scientists.
A Challenge Trial for COVID-19 Would Not Be the First of Its Kind
Jef Akst
| Oct 8, 2020
| 9 min read
Although scientists debate the ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers with SARS-CoV-2, plenty of consenting participants have been exposed to all sorts of pathogens in prior trials.
Doctors Forge Ahead with Plasma for COVID-19, Benefits Uncertain
Shawna Williams
| Aug 14, 2020
| 2 min read
Researchers say the popularity of convalescent plasma makes it more difficult to gather high-quality data on its efficacy.
Activities Discovered for Some Inactive Drug Ingredients
Ruth Williams
| Jul 23, 2020
| 4 min read
Screens of hundreds of drug excipients reveal that some can interact with biological targets, contradicting their FDA categorization as inert.
Former FDA Commissioner Frank Young Dies
Jef Akst
| Dec 2, 2019
| 2 min read
The physician-researcher laid the groundwork for genetic cloning and led the US Food and Drug Administration as the country faced the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.
FDA Approves New Cystic Fibrosis Drug
Shawna Williams
| Oct 24, 2019
| 1 min read
The treatment, Trikafta, increases lung function in most patients with the disease—but comes with a hefty price tag.
