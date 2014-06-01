ADVERTISEMENT
food issue
food issue
Fruits, Vegetables, and Disease Risk
Tracy Vence
| Jun 5, 2014
| 1 min read
Watercress tops a list ranking produce according to nutrient density.
Contributors
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the June 2014 issue of
The Scientist
Longevity Diet
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers unmask a gene that protects
C. elegans
from lifespan-shrinking metabolic byproducts.
Nutrient-Sensing Neurons
Tracy Vence
| Jun 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Using just three dopaminergic neurons,
Drosophila
larvae can sense whether a food source lacks a full roster of essential amino acids.
Beneficial Brew
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Drinking green tea appears to boost the activity of DNA repair enzymes.
