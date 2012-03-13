ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
How Mange Remade an Ecosystem
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
How Mange Remade an Ecosystem
How Mange Remade an Ecosystem
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
Home
Subjects
food web
food web
How Ice Shelf Loss Will Change the Antarctic Ecosystem
Amanda Heidt
| Oct 6, 2020
| 4 min read
Marine ecologist Jeroen Ingels discusses what is known about ice shelf loss at the southern pole and how those changes are affecting local ecosystems.
Mixing It Up in the Web of Life
Rodrigo Pérez Ortega
| Feb 5, 2019
| 5 min read
Many types of marine plankton are either animal-like or plant-like. But a huge number are both, and they are upending ideas about ocean ecology.
California’s Owls Being Exposed to Rat Poison
Catherine Offord
| Jan 14, 2018
| 2 min read
Researchers suspect the source of the toxins may be some of the state’s 50,000 or so marijuana farms.
1 + 1 = 1
Jenny Rood
| Jul 1, 2015
| 2 min read
Nutrient levels in soil don’t add up when food chains combine.
Mary O’Connor: Warming Up
Kerry Grens
| Jun 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia. Age: 34
Little Fish in a Big Pond
Ellen K. Pikitch
| Nov 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Continued overfishing of forage fish such as sardines and herring can result in devastating ecological and economic outcomes.
Archaean Prey
Jef Akst
| Mar 13, 2012
| 2 min read
Animals can and do eat Archaea.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT