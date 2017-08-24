ADVERTISEMENT
  3. gait

UK Judges Receive Primers on Forensic Science
Catherine Offord | Mar 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Scientists in the U.K., in collaboration with members of the judiciary, have launched the first in a series of explanatory documents designed to help integrate science into the courtroom.
Robotic Orthotics Aid Gait in Kids with Cerebral Palsy
Aggie Mika | Aug 24, 2017 | 2 min read
The wearable technology, akin to motorized leg braces, help children with physical disabilities extend their knees as they walk. 
