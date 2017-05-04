ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Worms Feasting
The Scientist Staff | May 4, 2017 | 1 min read
Wax worms, Galleria mellonella, can biodegrade plastic, including the sturdy and common polyethylene. 
