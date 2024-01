Like playing Wordle? You’ll love Words for Nerds, which centers on scientific jargon and will challenge your brain every day.

Announcing Words for Nerds, a New Game from The Scientist

Announcing Words for Nerds, a New Game from The Scientist

Announcing Words for Nerds, a New Game from The Scientist

Like playing Wordle? You’ll love Words for Nerds, which centers on scientific jargon and will challenge your brain every day.

Like playing Wordle? You’ll love Words for Nerds, which centers on scientific jargon and will challenge your brain every day.