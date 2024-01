A study shows gamma-delta T cells in mice respond to shifts in nutrients by changing the cellular composition of the intestinal epithelium.

Mysterious Immune Cells Change the Gut Lining to Accommodate Diet

Mysterious Immune Cells Change the Gut Lining to Accommodate Diet

A study shows gamma-delta T cells in mice respond to shifts in nutrients by changing the cellular composition of the intestinal epithelium.

A study shows gamma-delta T cells in mice respond to shifts in nutrients by changing the cellular composition of the intestinal epithelium.