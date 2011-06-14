ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
gene patent
gene patent
Do Patents Promote or Stall Innovation?
Catherine Offord
| Jun 1, 2016
| 10 min read
A petition recently filed with the Supreme Court triggers renewed debate about the role of patents in the diagnostics sector.
TS
Picks: January 29, 2014
Tracy Vence
| Jan 29, 2015
| 1 min read
Celebrating lab techs; Myriad settles suits; publish in top-tier journals or perish
Another Legal Setback for Myriad
Kerry Grens
| Mar 11, 2014
| 2 min read
A judge declines Myriad Genetics’s request to block its competitors from selling BRCA tests.
Week in Review, June 17–21
Jef Akst
| Jun 21, 2013
| 4 min read
On the gene patent decision; a high-res human brain model; bats’ influence on moths mating calls; toxicants threaten brain health; platelet-driven immunity
Opinion: On Patenting Genes
Joan Ellis
| Jun 18, 2013
| 5 min read
The scientific community and the impact of the Myriad Genetics Supreme Court decision
Week in Review, June 10–14
Bob Grant
| Jun 14, 2013
| 4 min read
Supreme Court says no patenting (natural) genes; brain-computer interfaces mimic motor learning in brain; regenerating finger tips; gene therapy goes deeper; NIH needs more diversity; cross-border collaboration
Should Human Genes be Patented?
Edyta Zielinska
| Dec 3, 2012
| 1 min read
The Supreme Court agrees to hear a case deciding if two cancer genes should continue to be protected by patent.
Court Rules Gene Patents Valid
Cristina Luiggi
| Aug 17, 2012
| 1 min read
Myriad Genetics can hold patents on the BRAC1 and BRAC2 oncogenes, but not on tests comparing DNA sequences.
Watson Opposes Gene Patents
Jef Akst
| Jul 19, 2012
| 2 min read
James Watson files a brief in the ongoing legal case over Myriad Genetics’ right to hold patents on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.
Gene Patents Back in Court
Cristina Luiggi
| Jun 19, 2012
| 1 min read
A public interest legal group has renewed the fight against DNA patenting.
Opinion: On the Gene Patent Debate
Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
| Mar 7, 2012
| 3 min read
Two key patent cases that no doubt will impact the future of personalized medicine are pending review by the US Supreme Court. What will the Court decide?
Battle Over Gene Patenting Rages On
Cristina Luiggi
| Oct 18, 2011
| 1 min read
The case challenging the right of a healthcare company to patent cancer genes may make it all the way to the US Supreme Court.
Gene Patents Upheld
Jef Akst
| Jul 29, 2011
| 1 min read
A US federal appeals court says human genes are patentable.
Opinion: IP problems for personal med
Jennifer Gordon, Steve Lendaris and Anna Volftsun
| Jun 14, 2011
| 3 min read
Legal battles over gene patents and uncooperative patent holders threaten the widespread implementation of personalized medicine.
