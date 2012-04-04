ADVERTISEMENT
genome organization
Aedes aegypti
Genome Assembled From Scratch
Diana Kwon
| Mar 26, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists use a new technique to piece together the mosquito’s full genome.
Architecture Reveals Genome’s Secrets
Sabrina Richards
| Nov 25, 2012
| 4 min read
Three-dimensional genome maps are leading to a deeper understanding of how the genome’s form influences its function.
Organizational Regulation
Sabrina Richards
| Apr 4, 2012
| 1 min read
A new study shows that transcription of genes in trypanosome parasites is regulated by genome organization.
