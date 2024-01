Taieb recognized the potential importance of the Hadar Formation, where remains of the hominin Australopithecus afarensis were found only a few years later.

Maurice Taieb, Geologist Who Discovered “Lucy” Site, Dies at 86

Maurice Taieb, Geologist Who Discovered “Lucy” Site, Dies at 86

Taieb recognized the potential importance of the Hadar Formation, where remains of the hominin Australopithecus afarensis were found only a few years later.

Taieb recognized the potential importance of the Hadar Formation, where remains of the hominin Australopithecus afarensis were found only a few years later.