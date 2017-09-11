ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. germ layer

germ layer

Sea Anemones Illuminate the Evolution of Embryo Development
Abby Olena, PhD | Sep 11, 2017 | 4 min read
A study of a simple marine animal suggests that the common ancestor of cnidarians and bilaterians may have had three germ layers instead of two.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT