Good girl, Florin!
Watch a Trained Pup Detect Prostate Cancer From a Urine Sample
Good girl, Florin!
Dogs Are Teaching Machines to Sniff Out Cancer
Asher Jones
| Feb 18, 2021
| 5 min read
In a proof-of-concept study, researchers used dogs’ diagnoses of prostate cancer to inform a machine learning algorithm with the goal of one day detecting cancers with canine-level accuracy.
Image of the Day: Upside-Down Landings
Emily Makowski
| Oct 29, 2019
| 1 min read
Blue bottle flies use many different movements and a specific behavior sequence in order to stick a ceiling landing.
Image of the Day: Fly Reconstruction
Emily Makowski
| Sep 27, 2019
| 1 min read
Scientists create a micro-CT scan image of
Drosophila
in fine detail.
Image of the Day: Belly Flop
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 23, 2019
| 1 min read
Watch a Munk’s devil ray breach.
Image of the Day: Artificial Cell
Sukanya Charuchandra
| May 31, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers made a synthetic cell that can photosynthesize and make proteins crucial for cellular structure.
Image of the Day: Hold My Brood
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 9, 2018
| 1 min read
Cuckoo catfish trick cichlids into caring for their eggs in a strategy known as brood parasitism.
Image of the Day: Bacterial Flagella
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 8, 2018
| 1 min read
Real-time imaging reveals the formation of the bacterial flagella FlhA ring.
Image of the Day: Spammed by Hydra
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 1, 2018
| 1 min read
A junk mail filter can learn to pick out six behaviors of hydras by analyzing hours of video footage.
