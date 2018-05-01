ADVERTISEMENT
Watch a Trained Pup Detect Prostate Cancer From a Urine Sample
Good girl, Florin!
Dogs Are Teaching Machines to Sniff Out Cancer
Asher Jones | Feb 18, 2021 | 5 min read
In a proof-of-concept study, researchers used dogs’ diagnoses of prostate cancer to inform a machine learning algorithm with the goal of one day detecting cancers with canine-level accuracy.
Image of the Day: Upside-Down Landings
Emily Makowski | Oct 29, 2019 | 1 min read
Blue bottle flies use many different movements and a specific behavior sequence in order to stick a ceiling landing.
Image of the Day: Fly Reconstruction
Emily Makowski | Sep 27, 2019 | 1 min read
Scientists create a micro-CT scan image of Drosophila in fine detail.
munk's devil ray fisheries ocean conservation funny wildlife video gif
Image of the Day: Belly Flop
Chia-Yi Hou | May 23, 2019 | 1 min read
Watch a Munk’s devil ray breach.
Image of the Day: Artificial Cell
Sukanya Charuchandra | May 31, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers made a synthetic cell that can photosynthesize and make proteins crucial for cellular structure. 
Image of the Day: Hold My Brood
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 9, 2018 | 1 min read
Cuckoo catfish trick cichlids into caring for their eggs in a strategy known as brood parasitism.
Image of the Day: Bacterial Flagella
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 8, 2018 | 1 min read
Real-time imaging reveals the formation of the bacterial flagella FlhA ring.
Image of the Day: Spammed by Hydra
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2018 | 1 min read
A junk mail filter can learn to pick out six behaviors of hydras by analyzing hours of video footage.
