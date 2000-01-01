gliogenesis

A pool of neural stem cells that ordinarily lies dormant in the brains of adult mice spawns two types of never-before-documented glial cells when artificially reactivated, potentially pointing to a novel mechanism of brain plasticity.

Scientists Discover “Gorditas” and Other Novel Brain Cell Types

Scientists Discover “Gorditas” and Other Novel Brain Cell Types

Scientists Discover “Gorditas” and Other Novel Brain Cell Types

A pool of neural stem cells that ordinarily lies dormant in the brains of adult mice spawns two types of never-before-documented glial cells when artificially reactivated, potentially pointing to a novel mechanism of brain plasticity.

A pool of neural stem cells that ordinarily lies dormant in the brains of adult mice spawns two types of never-before-documented glial cells when artificially reactivated, potentially pointing to a novel mechanism of brain plasticity.