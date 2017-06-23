ADVERTISEMENT
global coral bleaching event

Great Barrier Reef Experienced Five Massive Die-Offs in 30,000 Years
Catherine Offord | May 28, 2018 | 2 min read
The reef has bounced back from “death events” in the past, but that doesn’t mean it will be resilient over the next few decades.
Image of the Day: Coral on Acid
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 16, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers exposed a coral reef to carbonated water to study the effects of ocean acidification.
Rampant Coral Bleaching Begins to Subside
Aggie Mika | Jun 23, 2017 | 2 min read
The most destructive global coral bleaching event on record shows signs of remission in the Indian Ocean. 
