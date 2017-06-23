ADVERTISEMENT
Great Barrier Reef Experienced Five Massive Die-Offs in 30,000 Years
Catherine Offord
| May 28, 2018
| 2 min read
The reef has bounced back from “death events” in the past, but that doesn’t mean it will be resilient over the next few decades.
Image of the Day: Coral on Acid
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 16, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers exposed a coral reef to carbonated water to study the effects of ocean acidification.
Rampant Coral Bleaching Begins to Subside
Aggie Mika
| Jun 23, 2017
| 2 min read
The most destructive global coral bleaching event on record shows signs of remission in the Indian Ocean.
