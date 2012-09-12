ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. golden rice

golden rice

Nobel Laureates vs. Greenpeace
Bob Grant | Jun 30, 2016 | 2 min read
Dozens of Nobel Prize winners pen an open letter, calling on the environmental organization to stop spreading false claims regarding genetically modified organisms.
Judge Decides on GM Rice Retraction
Kerry Grens | Aug 3, 2015 | 2 min read
Ethical breaches in a study on the benefits of so-called “golden rice” lead to the paper being pulled from the literature.
GM Rice Researcher Fights Retraction
Jef Akst | Jul 21, 2014 | 2 min read
Nutrition scientist Guangwen Tang, who was barred from conducting human studies after an investigation found that she did not comply with ethical regulations, goes to court to save her research.
Genome Digest
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | May 21, 2014 | 5 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
GM Rice Researcher Barred from Human Studies
Erin Weeks | Sep 19, 2013 | 1 min read
The lead investigator on a controversial study announces her retirement as Tufts releases a report citing ethics violations in genetically modified food research.
GM Rice Researchers Sacked
Dan Cossins | Dec 13, 2012 | 2 min read
An official investigation into a controversial GM rice study carried out with Chinese schoolchildren has resulted in the removal of three China-based researchers.
GM Rice Scandal?
Elise Andrew | Sep 12, 2012 | 1 min read
Researchers studying the effects of genetically modified golden rice on schoolchildren in China are accused of unethical behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT