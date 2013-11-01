ADVERTISEMENT
  3. golgi

The First Neuron Drawings, 1870s
Amanda B. Keener | Oct 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Camillo Golgi’s black reaction revealed, for the first time, the fine structures of intact neurons, which he captured with ink and paper.
The Neuron Doctrine, circa 1894
Chris Palmer | Nov 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Santiago Ramón y Cajal used a staining technique developed by Camillo Golgi to formulate the idea that the neuron is the basic unit of the nervous system.
