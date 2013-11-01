ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Golgi stain

The First Neuron Drawings, 1870s
Amanda B. Keener | Oct 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Camillo Golgi’s black reaction revealed, for the first time, the fine structures of intact neurons, which he captured with ink and paper.
Exploring the Neuron Forest
Mary Beth Aberlin | Nov 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Innovations in imaging techniques and genetic sequencing take neuroscience to a new level.
