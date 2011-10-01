ADVERTISEMENT
US Confirms World’s First SARS-CoV-2 Cases in Gorillas
Max Kozlov
| Jan 12, 2021
| 2 min read
Zoo officials say the captive primates are recovering, but scientists worry the virus could spread quickly through dwindling wild populations.
Modeling Study Flags Species Susceptible to SARS-CoV-2
Anthony King
| Aug 26, 2020
| 4 min read
Some critically endangered animals are on the list.
Image of the Day: Brains and Braincases
Emily Makowski
| Oct 18, 2019
| 1 min read
The skull changed shape in different ways than the brain during evolution, according to a new comparative study.
IUCN Red List Update Signals Hope for Gorillas
Ashley P. Taylor
| Nov 19, 2018
| 2 min read
The status of the mountain gorilla is now endangered, an upgrade from critically endangered. Other species are becoming more threatened.
Koko the Signing Gorilla Dies at 46
Shawna Williams
| Jun 21, 2018
| 1 min read
The primate was famous for her ability to communicate with humans.
Image of the Day: Goodbye Colo
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 17, 2017
| 1 min read
Colo, the oldest zoo gorilla and the first born in captivity, died on January 17 at age 60.
The Origins of O
Kerry Grens
| May 1, 2015
| 2 min read
A strain of HIV that has afflicted more than 100,000 people emerged from gorillas.
Genome Digest
Jenny Rood
| Apr 16, 2015
| 6 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Great Ape Microbiomes
Tracy Vence
| Nov 6, 2014
| 1 min read
Chimpanzees, bonobos, and gorillas harbor more microbial diversity in their guts than do humans, a study shows.
Behavior Brief
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Mar 27, 2014
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Top Genomes of 2012
Beth Marie Mole
| Dec 20, 2012
| 4 min read
What researchers learned as they dug through some of the most interesting genomes sequenced this year
Genome Digest
Cristina Luiggi
| Mar 7, 2012
| 3 min read
Meet the species whose DNA has recently been sequenced.
Rare Gorilla Encounter
Cristina Luiggi
| Jan 6, 2012
| 2 min read
American wildlife photographer sits in awe and disbelief as a troop of wild Ugandan mountain gorillas coddle and groom him.
Saving Rwanda's Gorillas
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2011
| 1 min read
In late June 2009, a small group of mountain gorillas in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park began to fall ill. One by one, 11 of the dozen apes started exhibiting severe respiratory problems.
Gorilla Warfare
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2011
| 3 min read
As ecotourism becomes more popular, wild apes are succumbing to human diseases.
