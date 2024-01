A review by the US Office of Inspector General found that only about half of the scientists running clinical trials funded by the NIH in 2019 and 2020 appropriately recorded their findings in a federal database, as is legally required.

NIH Fails to Enforce Rules for Reporting Clinical Trial Results

