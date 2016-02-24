ADVERTISEMENT
guillain-barre syndrome
guillain-barre syndrome
Zika Linked to More Neurological Problems in Adults
Kerry Grens
| Aug 14, 2017
| 2 min read
A review of several dozen hospitalized patients in Brazil finds neurological conditions, including inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, in addition to Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Brazilian Zika Strain Seen in Africa
Tanya Lewis
| May 23, 2016
| 2 min read
The viral strain circulating in Brazil is found in the Cape Verde islands.
Zika Linked to Another Neurological Disorder
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 12, 2016
| 2 min read
Patients infected with the virus can develop a condition similar to multiple sclerosis, a small study suggests.
Mapping Zika with Google
Catherine Offord
| Mar 4, 2016
| 1 min read
The tech giant contributes funding and technical support to monitor and respond to the spread of Zika infection across Latin America.
Study Strengthens Zika-GBS Link
Tracy Vence
| Mar 1, 2016
| 1 min read
Forty-one of 42 patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in French Polynesia had anti-Zika antibodies.
No Strong Zika-GBS Link in Pacific Islands
Kerry Grens
| Feb 24, 2016
| 2 min read
Past outbreaks of the viral infection did not result in an increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome among children in the Pacific, according to a study; plus, more sexually transmitted Zika cases reported
