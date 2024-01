The legislative package for 2020 allots $25 million for gun-violence research, which has been on hold for more than two decades.

Spending Bill Boosts US Science Budgets, Unlocks Gun Research

Spending Bill Boosts US Science Budgets, Unlocks Gun Research

The legislative package for 2020 allots $25 million for gun-violence research, which has been on hold for more than two decades.

The legislative package for 2020 allots $25 million for gun-violence research, which has been on hold for more than two decades.