hair-follicle stem cells

More Than Skin Deep
Anna Azvolinsky | May 1, 2016 | 9 min read
Elaine Fuchs has worked on adult stem cells since before they were so named, figuring out how multipotent epidermal cells renew or turn into skin or hair follicles.
Stem Cells to Blame for Hair Loss?
Jef Akst | Feb 8, 2016 | 1 min read
Two new studies point to factors in hair follicle stem cells as players in age-related hair loss.
Spotlight on Stem Cells
Tracy Vence | Dec 16, 2013 | 1 min read
Elaine Fuchs and Craig Venter touted the promise of stem cell research at the American Society for Cell Biology annual meeting.
A Hair-Raising Solution?
Dan Cossins | Sep 1, 2013 | 4 min read
In the long-fought battle against baldness, researchers are finally identifying molecular pathways that can be manipulated to generate new hair follicles.
Master of Fate
Megan Scudellari | Jul 1, 2013 | 9 min read
While tracing the tricky and sometimes surprising paths of multipotent cells in the skin, mammary gland, and heart, Cédric Blanpain has repeatedly turned the stem cell field on its head.
 
