ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
hair-follicle stem cells
hair-follicle stem cells
More Than Skin Deep
Anna Azvolinsky
| May 1, 2016
| 9 min read
Elaine Fuchs has worked on adult stem cells since before they were so named, figuring out how multipotent epidermal cells renew or turn into skin or hair follicles.
Stem Cells to Blame for Hair Loss?
Jef Akst
| Feb 8, 2016
| 1 min read
Two new studies point to factors in hair follicle stem cells as players in age-related hair loss.
Spotlight on Stem Cells
Tracy Vence
| Dec 16, 2013
| 1 min read
Elaine Fuchs and Craig Venter touted the promise of stem cell research at the American Society for Cell Biology annual meeting.
A Hair-Raising Solution?
Dan Cossins
| Sep 1, 2013
| 4 min read
In the long-fought battle against baldness, researchers are finally identifying molecular pathways that can be manipulated to generate new hair follicles.
Master of Fate
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 1, 2013
| 9 min read
While tracing the tricky and sometimes surprising paths of multipotent cells in the skin, mammary gland, and heart, Cédric Blanpain has repeatedly turned the stem cell field on its head.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT