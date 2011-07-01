ADVERTISEMENT
halorhodopsin
The Birth of Optogenetics
Edward S. Boyden
| Jul 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
An account of the path to realizing tools for controlling brain circuits with light.
OPSINS: Tools of the trade
Edward S. Boyden
| Jul 1, 2011
| 1 min read
The optogenetic toolset is composed of genetically encoded molecules that, when targeted to specific neurons in the brain, enable the electrical activity of those neurons to be driven or silenced by light.
Optogenetics: A Light Switch for Neurons
Edward S. Boyden
| Jul 1, 2011
| 1 min read
This animation illustrates optogenetics—a radical new technology for controlling brain activity with light.
