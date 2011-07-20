ADVERTISEMENT
Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
Harvard University library
Students Protest Amidst Harvard Sexual Harassment Scandal
Catherine Offord | Feb 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Hundreds of people turned up to show solidarity with three grad students suing the university over a professor’s alleged misconduct, while faculty who had previously spoken in the professor’s favor walk back their support.
man sitting outdoors
E.O. Wilson, Renowned Ant Researcher, Dies at 92
Chloe Tenn | Dec 27, 2021 | 3 min read
The naturalist was recognized for his work on social behavior and pheromones in ants and as a champion of wildlife conservation.
university building
Harvard Chemist Found Guilty of Lying About Chinese Funding
Chloe Tenn | Dec 22, 2021 | 3 min read
In a win for the US Department of Justice’s China Initiative, Charles Lieber was convicted of hiding his financial ties to China from federal agencies.
Cofounders and co-CEOs of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
CZI Pledges Billions More Dollars in Science Funding
Catherine Offord | Dec 9, 2021 | 2 min read
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are dedicating a further $3.4 billion to biomedical and human health research on top of $3 billion invested several years ago, the organization announced this week.
professor photo
Walter Gratzer, Biophysical Chemist and Science Writer, Dies at 89
Chloe Tenn | Nov 23, 2021 | 2 min read
His career bridged impactful research in molecular biology and biochemistry with prolific science writing for academic and nonacademic audiences alike.
student picket line strike
Harvard Student Strike a Warning to University
Chloe Tenn | Oct 29, 2021 | 4 min read
Graduate students planned a three-day-long strike to demand fair pay, union security, and improved protections against sexual harassment and discrimination. If an agreement isn’t met, the union says they may strike longer, potentially disrupting university research.
black and white photo of Richard Lewontin standing in front of a chalkboard covered in equations
Evolutionary Biologist Richard Lewontin Dies at 92
Annie Melchor | Jul 8, 2021 | 3 min read
The Harvard University evolutionary biologist pioneered the use of protein gel electrophoresis to study molecular genetics.  
Italian Institute Revokes Appointment of Cancer Researcher
Catherine Offord | Jul 7, 2020 | 2 min read
Pier Paolo Pandolfi left Harvard University last year following allegations of sexual harassment, and has since been accused of research misconduct.
Neurobiologist and Former Stanford President Donald Kennedy Dies
Amy Schleunes | Apr 23, 2020 | 3 min read
Kennedy, who succumbed to COVID-19, served as commissioner of the FDA and editor-in-chief of Science, and is credited with helping to transform Stanford into a top research university.
Harvard, Yale Investigated for Undisclosed Foreign Funding
Catherine Offord | Feb 13, 2020 | 2 min read
The US Department of Education is looking into allegations that the institutions failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in gifts from other countries.
Prominent Harvard Chemist Arrested For Concealing Ties to China
Amy Schleunes | Jan 29, 2020 | 2 min read
The Department of Justice also released the names of two Chinese researchers who allegedly acted against US interests.
More Scientists, Institutions with Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Catherine Offord | Aug 27, 2019 | 2 min read
Researchers continued to meet and accept funding from the wealthy donor even after he was convicted of sex crimes in 2008.
Harvard Teaching and Research Assistants Vote to Unionize
Jim Daley | Apr 23, 2018 | 2 min read
The decision affects about 5,000 graduate students at the university who are eligible to join the union.
Image of the Day: A Swell Idea
The Scientist Staff | Jul 19, 2017 | 1 min read
To improve the resolution of biological samples at the cellular level, researchers inflate tissues with “swellable polymers” so that they’re easier to see under the microscope.    
Neurophysiologist, Ethnographer, and World Explorer Dies
Aggie Mika | Jul 18, 2017 | 2 min read
S. Allen Counter pursued scientific questions within various cultures throughout the world.
Insect-Inspired Sensors Improve Tiny Robot’s Flight
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jun 17, 2014 | 4 min read
Microroboticists have designed simple sensors based on insect light organs called ocelli to stabilize a miniature flying robot.
Confirmed Data Faker
Beth Marie Mole | Sep 7, 2012 | 1 min read
Federal investigators find ex-Harvard professor Marc Hauser guilty of misconduct, 2 years after his colleagues did.
Harvard Primate Director Resigns
Hannah Waters | Mar 5, 2012 | 1 min read
The interim director of Harvard’s New England Primate Research Center stepped down amidst monkey deaths and animal welfare citations.
Harvard Professor Resigns
Jessica P. Johnson | Jul 20, 2011 | 2 min read
Marc Hauser resigns after findings of scientific misconduct continue to restrict his teaching and research duties.
