  3. Hayflick limit

Cellular Senescence: Why Do Cells Stop Dividing?
Elina Kadriu | Feb 28, 2023 | 4 min read
Senescent cells undergo major morphological and metabolic changes when at the end of their lifespan. 
Of Cells and Limits
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 1, 2015 | 9 min read
Leonard Hayflick has been unafraid to speak his mind, whether it is to upend a well-entrenched dogma or to challenge the federal government. At 86, he’s nowhere near retirement.
Age-Old Questions
Mary Beth Aberlin | Mar 1, 2015 | 3 min read
How do we age, and can we slow it down?
