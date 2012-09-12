ADVERTISEMENT
Genetic engineering and digital technology concept.
A Machine Learning Tool Uncloaks the Hidden Sources of Cancer Cells
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Oct 5, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers created a model that uses clinical testing data to locate the primary site of cancer cells with no known origin, likely improving survival.
NIH Plans to Enroll 1 Million People for Health Database
Catherine Offord | May 3, 2018 | 2 min read
The agency says it has taken various steps to ensure the privacy of participants’ data. 
Venter Enters the Consumer Genomics Biz
Bob Grant | Sep 22, 2015 | 2 min read
The genomic entrepreneur has struck a deal with a South African health insurer to sequence the exomes of its customers.
Researchers, Hire Hackers
Zeke Nierenberg and Martina Steurer-Muller | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Clinical researchers need programming support to streamline their work, minimize error in the data, and find new trends that can point to better treatments.
Opinion: Text Mining in the Clinic
Min Song | Apr 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Despite increasing use of electronic medical records, much patient data remains in text form, requiring text-mining techniques to make full use of patient information.
British Health Open for Research
Jef Akst | Sep 12, 2012 | 2 min read
Giving researchers access to the health records of 52 million people in England could prove invaluable to biomedical scientists.
