Health Research

Fighting Fire with Fire
Kerry Grens | Jan 30, 2014 | 2 min read
Exposing severly allergic children to progressively larger amounts of peanut flour desensitizes them over time, a study shows.
NIH Appoints New Advisors
Edyta Zielinska | May 7, 2013 | 1 min read
Ten fresh faces will join the panel of experts that helps identify areas of emerging scientific opportunity.
Researchers, Hire Hackers
Zeke Nierenberg and Martina Steurer-Muller | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Clinical researchers need programming support to streamline their work, minimize error in the data, and find new trends that can point to better treatments.
Skimping on Research Funds
Beth Marie Mole | Oct 25, 2012 | 1 min read
Research spending dropped $4 billion dollars in 2011, and could continue to drop, according to a new report.
