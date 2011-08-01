ADVERTISEMENT
Helicobacter pylori
Image of the Day: Gastric Colonies
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 6, 2019
| 1 min read
Scientists map the presence of
Helicobacter pylori
in the stomach of mice, showing where the bacteria colonize the gastric glands.
Flies’ Feet Can Spread Bacteria
Kerry Grens
| Nov 26, 2017
| 2 min read
Lab experiments and metagenomic analyses of flies’ resident bacteria indicate that the insects carry microbes from place to place on their legs.
Tiny Motors Deliver Ulcer Medication in Mouse Stomachs
Shawna Williams
| Aug 16, 2017
| 1 min read
The mini machines treated infection somewhat better than antibiotics plus the typical proton pump inhibitor medication.
Microbes Meet Cancer
Kate Yandell
| Apr 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
Understanding cancer’s relationship with the human microbiome could transform immune-modulating therapies.
Stomach in a Dish
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 2, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers generate the first functional human stomach tissue in vitro.
Week in Review: July 14–18
Tracy Vence
| Jul 18, 2014
| 3 min read
Converting heart muscle to pacemaker cells in pigs; alternative splicing and the human proteome; questioning a reported yogurt mold-illness link;
H. pylori
swiftly find mouse stomach injuries
Ulcer-forming Bacteria Target Tiny Traumas
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jul 17, 2014
| 3 min read
A new study finds that
Helicobacter pylori
home in on small lesions in the stomach and promote ulceration within minutes of epithelial injury.
Week in Review: January 13–17
Tracy Vence
| Jan 17, 2014
| 3 min read
Debating the origins of placental mammals;
H. pylori
-human coevolution; ant, bee, and wasp queens emit similar pheromones; profiling protein expression in single cancer cells
Human-Pathogen Coevolution
Jef Akst
| Jan 13, 2014
| 3 min read
Helicobacter pylori
strains that share ancestry with their human hosts are less likely to cause severe disease.
Sharing the Bounty
Michelle G. Rooks and Wendy S. Garrett
| Aug 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
Gut bacteria may be the missing piece that explains the connection between diet and cancer risk.
