Pine Trees’ Fragrances Help Neighbors Battle Bark Beetles
Polluted air impedes the trees’ ability to read one another’s signals, a study finds.
Risk of Extinction Is Greatest for Large Herbivores: Study
Ruth Williams
| Aug 5, 2020
| 3 min read
Data on vertebrate species that have become, or are likely to become, extinct reveal plant eaters are most under threat.
Image of the Day: Bear Sinuses
Amy Schleunes
| Apr 10, 2020
| 2 min read
A new study finds that the extinct European cave bear’s large sinuses represent a tradeoff between hibernation length and the flexibility of their diets.
Generations of Insect Attacks Drive Plants to “Talk” Publicly
Ashley Yeager
| Mar 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Goldenrods that evolved in the presence of herbivores release volatile chemicals that trigger defenses in neighboring plants of their species, even those that are genetically unrelated.
Caterpillars Turn to Cannibalism: Study
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 10, 2017
| 3 min read
Herbivores may take to omnivory and eat conspecifics when the plants they feed on produce unsavory protective chemicals.
1 + 1 = 1
Jenny Rood
| Jul 1, 2015
| 2 min read
Nutrient levels in soil don’t add up when food chains combine.
