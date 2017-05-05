ADVERTISEMENT
hermit crab
hermit crab
Larger Hermit Crab Penises May Prevent Shell Theft
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 16, 2019
| 4 min read
Members of species with shells they must hold onto for survival have larger sexual tubes than those with less precious private property.
Image of the Day: You, My Green-Eyed Hermit
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 14, 2017
| 1 min read
In a delightful turn of events near the South African West Coast, scientists stumble upon a new hermit crab species with distinctively green eyes.
Image of the Day: Cantankerous Crab
The Scientist
Staff
| May 5, 2017
| 1 min read
Hermit crabs living in broken shells outperform those inhabiting intact shells in fights because they attack more aggressively, compensating for lower muscle strength with vigor.
