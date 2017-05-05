ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Octopus in tank lined with black dots
Do Invertebrates Have Emotions?
And how do scientists go about answering that question?
Do Invertebrates Have Emotions?
Do Invertebrates Have Emotions?

And how do scientists go about answering that question?

And how do scientists go about answering that question?

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. hermit crab

hermit crab

Larger Hermit Crab Penises May Prevent Shell Theft
Abby Olena, PhD | Jan 16, 2019 | 4 min read
Members of species with shells they must hold onto for survival have larger sexual tubes than those with less precious private property.
Image of the Day: You, My Green-Eyed Hermit 
The Scientist Staff | Jul 14, 2017 | 1 min read
In a delightful turn of events near the South African West Coast, scientists stumble upon a new hermit crab species with distinctively green eyes.
Image of the Day: Cantankerous Crab
The Scientist Staff | May 5, 2017 | 1 min read
Hermit crabs living in broken shells outperform those inhabiting intact shells in fights because they attack more aggressively, compensating for lower muscle strength with vigor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT