ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Caught on Camera
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
Caught on Camera
Caught on Camera
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
Home
Subjects
herpetology
herpetology
Climate Change Prematurely Ages Lizards Before They’re Born
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 9, 2022
| 2 min read
Lizards born to parents that experienced persistent heat had shortened telomeres, a genetic weathering that typically happens with age but can also be exacerbated by stress.
Grape-Doling Tourists Gave Endangered Iguanas High Blood Sugar
Dan Robitzski
| Apr 21, 2022
| 3 min read
Research finds that a high-sugar diet supplied by tourists is giving Bahamian rock iguanas the lizard equivalent of high blood sugar.
Thomas Lozito Is Figuring Out How Lizards Rebuild
Connor Lynch
| Feb 14, 2022
| 4 min read
The University of Southern California bioengineer studies how lizards regrow their tails, with the goal of one day inducing regeneration in humans.
Shane Campbell-Staton Dissects the Anthropocene
Lisa Winter
| Sep 1, 2021
| 4 min read
The Princeton University evolutionary biologist studies how animals are changing due to human activity.
Salamander Expert David Wake Dies at 84
Lisa Winter
| May 21, 2021
| 3 min read
Throughout his career, the University of California, Berkeley, herpetologist named 144 species of salamanders.
Image of The Day: Open-and-Shut Case
Catherine Offord
| Oct 4, 2018
| 1 min read
A special hinge joint allows some turtle species to close and open their shells.
Herpetologists’ League Revokes Distinguished Herpetologist Award
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jul 16, 2018
| 2 min read
Richard Vogt, this year’s awardee, showed inappropriate images of researchers in the field during his acceptance speech.
Image of the Day: Glowing Chameleon
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 23, 2018
| 1 min read
The lizards may be signaling one another using fluorescent cues that we can’t see.
Caribbean Anoles Function as Model Organisms for Evolutionary Dynamics
Amber Dance
| Jan 1, 2017
| 4 min read
The small lizards adapted to unique niches among dozens of isles.
The Turtle That Never Was
Jef Akst
| Jul 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A species of freshwater turtle deemed to be extinct may never have existed in the first place.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT