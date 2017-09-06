ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. high contrast computed tomography

high contrast computed tomography

Image of the Day: Eye of Pig
The Scientist Staff | Sep 6, 2017 | 1 min read
This 10-centimeter-wide pig eye replica includes even the most intricate of blood vessels, some no wider than 30 micrometers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT