Hohlenstein-Stadel Cave
Hohlenstein-Stadel Cave
Image of the Day: Delayed Gratification
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 7, 2017
| 1 min read
Eighty years ago, a Neanderthal femur dating back more than 120,000 years was recovered from a Southwestern Germany cave. Now, the ancient bone reveals new clues about the bedfellows of human ancestors.
