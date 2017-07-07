ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Hohlenstein-Stadel Cave

Hohlenstein-Stadel Cave

The Scientist Staff | Jul 7, 2017 | 1 min read
Eighty years ago, a Neanderthal femur dating back more than 120,000 years was recovered from a Southwestern Germany cave. Now, the ancient bone reveals new clues about the bedfellows of human ancestors. 
