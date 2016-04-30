ADVERTISEMENT
howler monkeys

Silent Canopies
Jef Akst | May 1, 2016 | 4 min read
A spate of howler monkey deaths in Nicaragua, Panama, and Ecuador has researchers scrambling to identify the cause.
Monkey See, Monkey Die
The Scientist Staff | Apr 30, 2016 | 1 min read
What's killing howler monkeys in the jungles of Central America?
