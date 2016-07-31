ADVERTISEMENT
human accelerated regions (HARs)
On Becoming Human
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Aug 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Some thoughts on going to the Galápagos
Decoding Human Accelerated Regions
Katherine S. Pollard
| Aug 1, 2016
| 10 min read
Do the portions of our genomes that set us apart from other animals hold the secret to human evolution?
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the August 2016 issue of
The Scientist
.
Understanding Human Accelerated Regions
Katherine S. Pollard
| Jul 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Fast-evolving regions of the human genome differentiate our species from all other mammals.
Nailing Down HAR Function
Katherine S. Pollard
| Jul 31, 2016
| 1 min read
A remaining challenge in the study of human accelerated regions (HARs) is establishing their specific functions during development and other biological processes.
