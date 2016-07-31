ADVERTISEMENT
  3. human accelerated regions (HARs)

On Becoming Human
Mary Beth Aberlin | Aug 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Some thoughts on going to the Galápagos
Decoding Human Accelerated Regions
Katherine S. Pollard | Aug 1, 2016 | 10 min read
Do the portions of our genomes that set us apart from other animals hold the secret to human evolution?
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Aug 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the August 2016 issue of The Scientist.
Understanding Human Accelerated Regions
Katherine S. Pollard | Jul 31, 2016 | 1 min read
Fast-evolving regions of the human genome differentiate our species from all other mammals.
Nailing Down HAR Function
Katherine S. Pollard | Jul 31, 2016 | 1 min read
A remaining challenge in the study of human accelerated regions (HARs) is establishing their specific functions during development and other biological processes.
