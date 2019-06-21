human history

ADVERTISEMENT
An archeological dig site cordoned off
DNA Analyses Illuminate Origins of Farming, Ancestral Languages
The findings suggest a new hypothesis of Indo-European language evolution.
rock formation rising out of a plain
Ancient DNA Sheds New Light on Africa’s Stone Age
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Feb 23, 2022 | 6 min read
The oldest DNA yet isolated from humans in Africa reveals long-range migrations around 50,000 years ago, which likely played a role in the Middle to Later Stone Age transition.
mummy
Scratchy Scalps Help Glue Together Pieces of an Ancient Past
Chloe Tenn | Dec 29, 2021 | 3 min read
Scientists find human DNA preserved in lice cement from the heads of South American mummies.
a trench with footprints tagged
Ancient Human Footprints in New Mexico Dated to Ice Age
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Sep 23, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers excavated human footprints out of a small bluff next to a dried-up playa lake and radiocarbon-dated embedded seeds to around 23,000 years ago. Their results suggest that people entered the Americas thousands of years earlier than the accepted estimate.
An artist's depiction of a new species of Homo, H. longi
“Dragon Man” May Replace Neanderthal as Our Closest Relative
Amanda Heidt | Jun 25, 2021 | 8 min read
A massive, well-preserved skull discovered in China in the 1930s belongs to a new species called Homo longi, researchers report, but experts remain skeptical about the evidence.
The Peopling of South America
Shawna Williams | Sep 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
While questions still outnumber answers, new findings from archaeology, genetics, and other disciplines are revealing surprising insights into the early cultures of the most recently populated continent.
Study Tracks Geographical Gene Flow and Ancestry in the US
Shawna Williams | Sep 1, 2020 | 4 min read
The analysis adds new details to the picture of migration and mixing in a diverse country.
Ancient Grains Hint at Prehistoric Beer Brewing
Amanda Heidt | Sep 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Microscopic analysis of charred, shapeless lumps from archaeological sites revealed ancient cereal grains that may have undergone malting to make beer.
Infographic: South America’s Early Prehistory
Shawna Williams | Sep 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Genetics and archaeology yield clues as to when humans first arrived on the continent and how these early settlers lived.
slavery, human population genetics, 23andMe, genomics, African American, Black history, history
African American Genomes Yield Insight into Slavery Practices
Amanda Heidt | Jul 23, 2020 | 5 min read
A massive study finds that regional differences in how slaves were treated throughout the Americas are reflected in the DNA of present-day Americans of African descent.
Artifacts Point to Humans Living in Mexico 33,000 Years Ago
Abby Olena, PhD | Jul 22, 2020 | 4 min read
If confirmed, the result means people migrated to North America much earlier than thought, but some experts remain unconvinced.
Ancient Beads Point to Far-Flung Relationships in Southern Africa
Shawna Williams | Jul 13, 2020 | 5 min read
An isotopic analysis of eggshell beads dating back more than 30,000 years indicates that they helped build networks that stretched for hundreds of kilometers.
Africans Have More Neanderthal DNA than Previously Thought
Jef Akst | Jan 30, 2020 | 4 min read
A new analysis of more than 2,500 human genomes indicates that modern Eurasians who acquired Neanderthal DNA during past interbreeding migrated back to Africa and spread those sequences.
Ancient Human DNA Provides New Look at African History
Jef Akst | Jan 22, 2020 | 2 min read
Genomic information from four children who lived thousands of years ago in what is now Cameroon could shed light on the spread of the Bantu languages and on the history of present-day African populations.
decade 2019 2020 chimeras crispr neanderthal denisovan genome sequence ancient dna
What A Long, Strange Decade It’s Been
Bob Grant | Dec 20, 2019 | 5 min read
For the past 10 years, life science has moved us closer to a complete understanding of what makes us human—our similarities, our differences, and our shared history.
cooper's ferry excavation site humans migration from Asia oldest artifacts charcoal animal bones carbon dated
Artifacts Found in North America Suggest Humans Came By Sea
Chia-Yi Hou | Aug 29, 2019 | 2 min read
Dating back to 16,000 years, items from a dig site in Idaho point to the first settlers arriving by a Pacific coastal route rather than by an ice-free land bridge from Siberia.
Çatalhöyük excavation poop coprolite whipworm parasite egg neolithic farming
Parasites in Ancient Poo Reflect Neolithic Settlers’ Lifestyle
Ashley P. Taylor | Jun 21, 2019 | 4 min read
From an excavation of a site called Çatalhöyük, in modern-day Turkey, scientists recover preserved whipworm eggs—a sign of settling down and living in close quarters.
