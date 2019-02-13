ADVERTISEMENT
man and woman sitting with bookshelves
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
hungarian parliament
