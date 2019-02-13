ADVERTISEMENT
Hungarian Law Wrests Control of Research from Scientific Academy
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jul 3, 2019
| 1 min read
Protestors disapprove of putting scientific institutions under the authority of a government-led committee.
Chemist Behind the Combined Oral Contraceptive Dies at 102
Catherine Offord
| Jul 2, 2019
| 2 min read
George Rosenkranz was part of a team in Mexico City that first synthesized norethindrone in 1951.
Hungarian Researchers Protest Against Government Changes to Funding
Catherine Offord
| Feb 13, 2019
| 2 min read
Demonstrations took place in the country’s capital on Tuesday following what many researchers see as a threat to academic freedom.
