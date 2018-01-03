ADVERTISEMENT
Circular clusters of <em>Staphylococcus aureus&nbsp;</em>drift on a blue background.
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting
The discovery could one day lead to the development of better antinausea medications.
A mouse brain showing activated neurons (white) in the brainstem 3 hours after LPS injection.
Research Pinpoints the Neurons Behind Feeling Sick
James M. Gaines | Sep 23, 2022 | 5 min read
Specific neurons in the brainstem control sickness behaviors not directly caused by a pathogen, such as tiredness and lack of appetite, a mouse study finds.
Sign on front of a US embassy reads Embassy of the United States
Mysterious Havana Syndrome Not a Foreign Attack: CIA
Jef Akst | Jan 20, 2022 | 2 min read
Sharing interim findings of an investigation into strange illnesses among US diplomats and intelligence officials, the CIA says it’s unlikely that they are the result of directed energy or other weapon levied by an adversary.
One white mouse with red eyes runs on a blue exercise wheel, while another mouse stands with front paws on the wheel
Serious Infections Linked to Autism: Study
Abby Olena, PhD | Sep 17, 2021 | 5 min read
In both a mouse model and the hospital records of more than 3 million children, researchers found a connection between strong immune activation in males and later symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Study: Facial Cues Indicate Sickness
Diana Kwon | Jan 3, 2018 | 2 min read
Pale skin and hanging eyelids are tell-tale signs of apparent illness.
