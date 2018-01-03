ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting
Research Pinpoints the Neurons Behind Feeling Sick
James M. Gaines
| Sep 23, 2022
| 5 min read
Specific neurons in the brainstem control sickness behaviors not directly caused by a pathogen, such as tiredness and lack of appetite, a mouse study finds.
Mysterious Havana Syndrome Not a Foreign Attack: CIA
Jef Akst
| Jan 20, 2022
| 2 min read
Sharing interim findings of an investigation into strange illnesses among US diplomats and intelligence officials, the CIA says it’s unlikely that they are the result of directed energy or other weapon levied by an adversary.
Serious Infections Linked to Autism: Study
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 17, 2021
| 5 min read
In both a mouse model and the hospital records of more than 3 million children, researchers found a connection between strong immune activation in males and later symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Study: Facial Cues Indicate Sickness
Diana Kwon
| Jan 3, 2018
| 2 min read
Pale skin and hanging eyelids are tell-tale signs of apparent illness.
