Science Snapshot: The Beach Beneath
Lisa Winter
| Jul 13, 2022
| 1 min read
By better understanding underwater brine pools, researchers could learn more about the evolution of life in our oceans and the potential for life on other planets.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 13, 2022
| 4 min read
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Photos of the Year
Carolyn Wilke
| Dec 21, 2018
| 2 min read
From 500-million-year-old fat to a newly discovered virus, here are some stunners from
The Scientist
in 2018.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Investigation Finds Signs of Misconduct in Swedish Researcher’s Papers
Diana Kwon
| Mar 21, 2018
| 1 min read
Eight papers by Suchitra Sumitran-Holgersson, a tissue engineer at the University of Gothenburg, have been flagged for image manipulation.
Photos of the Year
Katarina Zimmer
| Dec 24, 2017
| 2 min read
From a plastic-munching coral to see-through frogs, here are
The Scientist
’s favorite images from 2017.
