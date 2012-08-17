ADVERTISEMENT
How Stress Inflames the Gut
In mice, chronically high levels of stress hormones worsen bowel inflammation.
Exploring Preclinical Models for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Altis Biosystems
| Sep 15, 2023
| 4 min read
Learn how epithelial monolayer models help researchers discover effective therapies and biomarkers for inflammatory bowel diseases.
A Novel Stem-Cell Derived In Vitro Model of Intestinal Inflammation
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 3, 2023
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Bryan McQueen will discuss how a novel in vitro model of inflammatory bowel disease paves the way toward scientific discovery and developing cost-effective therapies.
Deficient RNA Editing Implicated in Inflammatory Disease
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Aug 5, 2022
| 3 min read
Genetic variants that reduce the editing levels of double-stranded RNA are associated with autoimmune and immune-mediated conditions, a study finds.
Phages Treat Gut Inflammation in Mice
Andy Carstens
| Aug 4, 2022
| 5 min read
Mixtures of viruses that attack inflammatory bowel disease–causing bacteria in mice also survive the digestive tract and are well-tolerated in humans, a study finds.
LabTalk Podcast - Bugs with Drugs: Repurposing a Pathogenic Bacteria’s Weapon
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Apr 16, 2021
| 1 min read
Cammie Lesser describes her research developing designer probiotics to deliver protein-based therapeutics to the gut.
Three Studies Track People’s Microbiomes Through Health and Disease
Emma Yasinski
| May 29, 2019
| 5 min read
The second phase of the Human Microbiome Project reports on microbial composition in prediabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and pregnancy.
How Do Infant Immune Systems Learn to Tolerate Gut Bacteria?
Diana Kwon
| Jan 10, 2018
| 6 min read
Scientists are beginning to unravel the ways in which we develop a healthy relationship with the bugs in our bodies.
Image of the Day: Brand New Bowel
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Oct 13, 2017
| 1 min read
Using human stems cells and segments of rat intestines, scientists engineer bowels that are capable of absorbing nutrients.
Companies Pursue Diagnostics that Mine the Microbiome
Andrea Anderson
| May 22, 2017
| 5 min read
Tests so far typically screen for risky patterns that may augment traditional types of clinical data.
Key Regulator of Intestinal Homeostasis Identified
Diana Kwon
| Mar 3, 2017
| 3 min read
SP140, an epigenetic reader protein mutated in a number of autoimmune disorders, is essential for macrophage function and preventing intestinal inflammation, scientists show.
Worm Infection Can Improve Gut Health: Study
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 14, 2016
| 2 min read
Parasitic worms promote the growth of beneficial intestinal microbes in a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease.
Food Additives Linked to Inflammation
Jenny Rood
| Feb 27, 2015
| 2 min read
Commonly added to processed foods, emulsifiers are associated with changes in gut microbiome composition and increased inflammation in mice.
The Youngest Victims
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Linking single-gene defects to inflammatory bowel disease in young children may help all sufferers of the illness.
Heat Waves May Promote IBD Flares
Tracy Vence
| Aug 13, 2013
| 2 min read
Higher temperatures are associated with an uptick in inflammatory bowel disease-related hospital admissions.
Gut Microbes Treat Illness
Chris Palmer
| Jul 10, 2013
| 3 min read
Oral administration of a cocktail of bacteria derived from the human gut reduces colitis and allergy-invoked diarrhea in mice.
Cancer-Causing Gut Bacteria
Edyta Zielinska
| Aug 17, 2012
| 1 min read
Mice with inflammatory bowel disease harbor gut bacteria that damage host DNA, predisposing mice to cancer.
