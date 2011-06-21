ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Institute of Medicine

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Reframed
Kerry Grens | Feb 11, 2015 | 2 min read
To more accurately reflect the condition, the Institute of Medicine recommends renaming it systemic exertion intolerance disease.
NIH to Cut Back on Chimp Research
Chris Palmer | Jun 26, 2013 | 3 min read
The NIH will significantly reduce the use of chimpanzees in biomedical research and retire the majority of its chimps to sanctuaries.
Chimp panel biased towards research?
Jessica P. Johnson | Jun 21, 2011 | 2 min read
Humane Society accuses a panel tasked with deciding the fate of retired chimpanzees of monkey business.
