ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. insulin-like growth factor 1

insulin-like growth factor 1

Growth Hormone Guidance
Jenny Rood | Mar 1, 2015 | 2 min read
Intact growth hormone signaling pathways are needed for methionine restriction to extend mouse lifespan.
Long Live Collagen
Ashley P. Taylor | Mar 1, 2015 | 2 min read
Increased collagen expression is a common feature of many different pathways to extended longevity in worms.
Apple peels give mice muscle power
Jessica P. Johnson | Jun 9, 2011 | 1 min read
A waxy substance, ursolic acid, found in high concentrations in apple peels, can help mice build muscle and reduce muscle atrophy, body fat, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol, reports Newswise. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT