The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
The US patent office declares an interference between the intellectual property held by the Broad Institute and several patent applications filed by the University of California—opposite its previous ruling.
Changing policy has left academics uncertain about what is legal for foreign involvement in research, and increased hostility and bureaucracy have led students and scholars to seek opportunities elsewhere.