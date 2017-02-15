ADVERTISEMENT
White academic building with blue dome on top surrounded by trees
China-US Climate Collaboration Ended Due to Security Concerns
Texas A&M cited potential foreign interference when explaining why it shut down a jointly run modeling laboratory.
Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
Jef Akst | Mar 1, 2022 | 3 min read
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
university building
Harvard Chemist Found Guilty of Lying About Chinese Funding
Chloe Tenn | Dec 22, 2021 | 3 min read
In a win for the US Department of Justice’s China Initiative, Charles Lieber was convicted of hiding his financial ties to China from federal agencies.
A stylized graphic of a hand reaching out with a key to unlock a bird cage, inside which sits a lightbulb
Biden Administration Backs Vaccine Intellectual Property Waiver
Amanda Heidt | May 10, 2021 | 4 min read
The move, which is not supported by the pharmaceutical industry, would allow other countries to design and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines without fear of litigation.
DOJ, Department of Justice, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, China, intellectual property, visa fraud, People's Liberation Army
Foreign Researchers Accused of Hiding Links to Chinese Military
Amanda Heidt | Jul 24, 2020 | 3 min read
Four Chinese nationals have been charged with visa fraud after revelations that they sent information on the layout of US labs and research carried out by colleagues back to China.
US Looks to Block Chinese Grad Students’ and Researchers’ Visas
Ashley Yeager | May 28, 2020 | 2 min read
Administration officials and lawmakers say the move is to shore up national security threats, but university professors argue such cancellations represent targeted discrimination.
coronavirus covid-19 sars-cov-2 economic patents shared open access research vaccine development
Opinion: Stop Private Speculation in COVID-19 Research
Emiliano Brancaccio and Ugo Pagano | Mar 23, 2020 | 3 min read
We present an economic plan for a collective sharing of scientific knowledge on the pandemic.
beth israel deaconess medical center harvard university medical school zaosong zheng china espionage cancer research stolen vials
Grad Student Arrested Trying to Smuggle Specimens to China
Kerry Grens | Jan 2, 2020 | 1 min read
Prosecutors say two other researchers from the same cancer lab at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center successfully stole material and brought it to China.
Congress Set to Form Groups to Protect US Research Security
Emily Makowski | Dec 11, 2019 | 1 min read
The National Defense Authorization Act calls for a new task force and roundtable to limit foreign government involvement in federally funded research.
A Brief Guide to the Current CRISPR Landscape
Diana Kwon | Jul 15, 2019 | 5 min read
Hundreds of CRISPR patents have been granted around the world, and the number of applications continues to grow at a rapid pace.
USPTO Restarts CRISPR Patent Dispute Between Broad and UC
Jef Akst | Jun 26, 2019 | 2 min read
The US patent office declares an interference between the intellectual property held by the Broad Institute and several patent applications filed by the University of California—opposite its previous ruling.
us china flag hostility trade war scientists
US-China Tensions Leave Some Researchers on Edge
Diana Kwon | Jun 7, 2019 | 8 min read
Changing policy has left academics uncertain about what is legal for foreign involvement in research, and increased hostility and bureaucracy have led students and scholars to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Chinese-American Scientist Societies Fear Racial Profiling
Ruth Williams | Mar 21, 2019 | 5 min read
Scientists argue that anti-Chinese political rhetoric and policies could harm US research.
Federal Court Sides with Broad in CRISPR Patent Dispute
Jef Akst | Sep 10, 2018 | 2 min read
The higher court’s decision to uphold the ruling of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board essentially ends the intellectual property battle in the US.
Trump Administration Considers Restrictions on Chinese Researchers
Diana Kwon | May 2, 2018 | 2 min read
The proposed limitations stem from fears of intellectual property theft.
How to Successfully Collaborate with Industry
Ashley P. Taylor | Mar 1, 2018 | 8 min read
In efforts to translate basic-science results into pharmaceuticals and other technologies, success cannot be taken for granted.
Flux and Uncertainty in the CRISPR Patent Landscape
Aggie Mika | Oct 1, 2017 | 10 min read
The battle for the control of the intellectual property surrounding CRISPR-Cas9 is as storied and nuanced as the technology itself.
UC Berkeley: Patent Office “Ignored Key Evidence”
Jef Akst | Jul 26, 2017 | 3 min read
The University of California files a brief in its appeal challenging the ruling that the Broad Institute’s group would retain its CRISPR genome-editing patent.
UC Berkeley Receives CRISPR Patent in Europe
Jef Akst | Mar 24, 2017 | 4 min read
The European Patent Office will grant patent rights over the use of CRISPR in all cell types to a University of California team, contrasting with a recent decision in the U.S.
Broad Wins CRISPR Patent Interference Case
Jef Akst | Feb 15, 2017 | 3 min read
The USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard retaining intellectual property rights covered by its patents for CRISPR gene-editing technology.
