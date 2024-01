Recombinase polymerase amplification lets researchers rapidly replicate DNA in the clinic, in the field, or even in the International Space Station.

Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab

Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab

Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab

Recombinase polymerase amplification lets researchers rapidly replicate DNA in the clinic, in the field, or even in the International Space Station.

Recombinase polymerase amplification lets researchers rapidly replicate DNA in the clinic, in the field, or even in the International Space Station.