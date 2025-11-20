The Nutshell

Tough Moss Spores Weather Space’s Harsh Conditions

Sporophytes survived nine months in orbit; most endured and germinated back on Earth, revealing insights into plant resilience beyond the planet.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Image of green moss and ferns covering a fallen log.

Researchers found that moss sporophytes exhibit high resilience in both simulated and real space conditions, a promising insight for future space agriculture.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Wirestock
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

The tiny tardigrade is often hailed as one of the most resilient animals, but it's far from the only organism capable of surviving extreme conditions. In fact, certain types of moss can endure everything from scorching heat to freezing cold, high levels of UV radiation, and much more here on Earth. But how would moss fare in space?

This question motivated Tomomichi Fujita, a plant evolutionary and developmental biologist at Hokkaido University, to investigate the model moss Physcomitrium patens’ ability to endure space. The findings, published in iScience, demonstrated that the moss spores were highly resilient against UV radiation and extreme temperatures when exposed to space outside of the International Space Station (ISS).1 Not only did these spores survive for a grueling nine months, but they also retained their ability to germinate back on Earth. "Ultimately, we hope this work opens a new frontier toward constructing ecosystems in extraterrestrial environments such as the Moon and Mars,” said Fujita in a press release.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

First, Fujita and his colleagues subjected P. patens to a simulated space environment which included high levels of UV radiation, extreme temperature fluctuations, and vacuum conditions. They studied three different moss tissues: protenemata, or juvenile moss; brood cells, or specialized stem cells that emerge under stress conditions; and sporophytes, or encapsulated spores.

Of these, the juvenile moss succumbed to the harsh conditions, while the brood cells fared only slightly better. However, the sporophytes were the most resilient. Notably, the encapsulated spores exhibited approximately 1,000 times more tolerance to UV radiation than the brood cells. The researchers noted that this structure may provide a protective barrier against the elements.

Image of a sporophyte sample from space exposure on the ISS.

The sporophytes survived nine months of three different space conditions, exhibiting promising space survivability traits.

Tomomichi Fujita

With this in mind, the researchers prepared to send these spores into space aboard Cygnus NG-17. In March of 2022, they sent hundreds of sporophytes to the ISS, where astronauts attached the samples to the outside structure. The moss endured three different conditions for nine months within a two-layered space exposure unit: space darkness (samples in the bottom section that are not exposed to light), space exposure (samples in the top section exposed to light) with a UV-blocking filter, and space exposure without a UV filter.

Continue reading below...
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.
eBook
Best Practices for Precise Pipetting
Proper pipetting can accelerate workflows, improve data reproducibility, and decrease user fatigue and injury risk.
Read More

Back on Earth, the researchers found that more than 80 percent of the spores survived across all three groups. Of these, the space exposure with UV group had the lowest germination rate (86 percent). This suggested that visible and infrared light have negligible effects on germination, whereas UV radiation was more of a detrimental factor. “We expected almost zero survival, but the result was the opposite: Most of the spores survived,” said Fujita in the statement. “We were genuinely astonished by the extraordinary durability of these tiny plant cells.”

In addition, the researchers created a mathematical model to predict how long the spores could survive in space. It came up with approximately 15 years. While further research is needed to identify the factors that contribute to this resilience, the researchers hope that this work helps advance research for future endeavors in space agriculture on the Moon and Mars.

  1. Maeng CH, et al. Extreme environmental tolerance and space survivability of the moss, Physcomitrium patens. iScience. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo