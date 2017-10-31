ADVERTISEMENT
Slime mold spores
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Plant cryptospore fossil found in 480 million-year-old Australian rock
Discovered: Fossilized Spores Suggestive of Early Land Plants
Ruth Williams | Aug 12, 2021 | 3 min read
Spores found in 480 million-year-old rock bring the fossil record in line with molecular estimates of when plants first adapted to life on land.
Image of the Day: Raindrop Vortex
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 4, 2019 | 1 min read
Splashes from raindrops spend fungal spores high enough aloft to be swept away by the wind, researchers observe with high-speed photography.
Report: Security Lapses in Handling of Deadly Pathogens
Katarina Zimmer | Oct 31, 2017 | 1 min read
A government report finds that laboratories in the U.S. that work with select agents such as Ebola and anthrax aren’t as secure as they should be.
