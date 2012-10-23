ADVERTISEMENT
Moss
Image of the Day: Tardigrade Eggs
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 2, 2018
| 1 min read
The studded cells belong to a newly discovered species of water bear,
Macrobiotus shonaicus
.
Antarctica Is Turning Green
Aggie Mika
| May 21, 2017
| 1 min read
As the climate warms, moss growth dramatically spreads on the continent’s peninsula.
Ancient Moss Reincarnated
Jef Akst
| Mar 18, 2014
| 2 min read
Antarctic moss beds that have been frozen for more than 1,500 years yield plants that can be brought back to life in the lab.
Moss Harbors Foreign Genes
Ed Yong
| Oct 23, 2012
| 3 min read
Genes from fungi, bacteria, and viruses may have helped mosses and other plants to colonize the land.
