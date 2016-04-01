ADVERTISEMENT
  3. intestinal crypts

Image of the Day: Rainbow Gut
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 11, 2017 | 1 min read
Rather than organizing into easily defined compartments, different microbes mix and intermingle within the mouse gut, scientists find.
Guts and Glory
Anna Azvolinsky | Apr 1, 2016 | 9 min read
An open mind and collaborative spirit have taken Hans Clevers on a journey from medicine to developmental biology, gastroenterology, cancer, and stem cells.
