October 2024, Issue 2
September 2024
The Dynamic Lives of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
Shapeshifting proteins challenge a long-standing maxim in biology.
intrinsically disordered proteins
intrinsically disordered proteins
Infographic: Shapeshifters in the Proteome
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Sep 13, 2024
| 2 min read
Textbooks often depict proteins as nicely folded three-dimensional structures, but many proteins are far from it.
