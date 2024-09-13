ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Collection of green and blue proteins with different conformations on a black background.
The Dynamic Lives of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
Shapeshifting proteins challenge a long-standing maxim in biology.
The Dynamic Lives of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
The Dynamic Lives of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins

Shapeshifting proteins challenge a long-standing maxim in biology.

Shapeshifting proteins challenge a long-standing maxim in biology.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. intrinsically disordered proteins

intrinsically disordered proteins

Infographic depicting the variety of conformations that proteins can assume and how this facilitates multifunctionality.
Infographic: Shapeshifters in the Proteome
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Sep 13, 2024 | 2 min read
Textbooks often depict proteins as nicely folded three-dimensional structures, but many proteins are far from it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT